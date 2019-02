Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Eric Avila (12) pushes the ball up field past Orange County SC forward Thomas Enevoldsen (7) in the first half on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Cashman Field, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Lights FC mascot Cash the Soccer Rocker makes his entrance to the field for the United Soccer League game against Reno 1868 FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Lights FC have added a final home exhibition match for March 2 against the Orange County SC, the team announced Wednesday.

The meeting of USL teams, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Cashman Field, only will be open to Lights FC season-ticket holders. Orange County is the defending USL Western Conference champion.

The Lights will open the regular season March 9 in a 7:30 p.m. match at Cashman Field against Austin Bold FC.