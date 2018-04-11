Lights FC come out of USL bye looking to hold onto ball

The Lights are looking to string together better passes after losing the possession battle in each of their first three games.

Lights technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola "Chelis" celebrates after the Lights won 2-1 against Swope Park at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Lights FC was forced to sit idle last week after an impressive 2-0-1 start to the season, but technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola was far from unhappy about it.

There was no talk from him of the early bye killing the team’s momentum because Sola believed it would have died anyway if the club didn’t improve.

“(Coach) Isidro (Sanchez) and I think the same (level of play) don’t win more points,” Sola said. “Need more passing, more passes, more passes. More possessing the ball. More productive passes.”

The Lights have been accurate with only 60.9 percent of their passes so far this season, by far the worst mark in the United Soccer League. The next-worst team, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, carries a mark of 67.2 percent.

The Lights have struggled to hold on to the ball because of their poor passing numbers, only possessing the ball 42 percent of the time in their first three games. That number would be even lower if the club didn’t spend more than 20 minutes playing a man up against Reno 1868 FC, but even in that game the Lights lost the possession battle.

The team’s aggressive style will always lead it to take risks with the ball, which means its accuracy and possession numbers will suffer. But the Lights know they at least have to make improvements in those areas to keep getting results.

“We are just working on the possession of the ball,” goalkeeper Ricardo Ferrino said. “Good passes with more rhythm and more speed. Dangerous passes and more crosses into the box.”

Sanchez earns accolades

Sanchez was named the USL’s Coach of the Month on Wednesday because of the Lights’ hot start in their first season.

“Now that we have shown who we are, it’s important to maintain it,” Sanchez said in a statement. “We have to improve, be creative, be more convincing. This honor is more than a prize — it’s a challenge for this coaching staff and this team. This is just the beginning for us.”

Injury updates

In a boost for the Lights, defender Jorge Guillen-Torres started participating in drills with the team during the bye week for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury early in the preseason.

Another encouraging sign for the club was that midfielder Daigo Kobayashi (hamstring) was able to train with the team on Tuesday on a limited basis. Forward Isaac Diaz (lower-body) and midfielder Juan Jose Calderon (knee) did not participate in practice.

Open Cup matchup

The Lights will begin the U.S. Open Cup at 8 p.m. May 16 at UNLV’s Peter Johann Soccer Field against the winner of FC Tucson (Premier Development League) and La Maquina FC (Calif.) (United Premier Soccer League).

The two lower-division teams will play May 9 in Tucson for the right to play the Lights.

Miracle League starts soccer

The Miracle League of Las Vegas, which primarily helps children and adults with physical and cognitive disabilities play baseball, is holding a special needs soccer game at Engelstad Family Park & Ball Field on Thursday at 5 p.m.

A few Lights and UNLV players are expected to attend.

