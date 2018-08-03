Lights FC drums up new ideas to keep fans engaged

The Lights hosted approximately 800 fans Wednesday and Thursday at their practices at Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex.

Lights FC backup Angel Alvarez believes he’s found the next wave of Las Vegas goalkeepers.

While running through penalties with fans after practice Wednesday, the Rancho product found a few kids who would rather block kicks than take them. Now he and the rest of the team want to inspire those fans to stick with soccer and come to games as part of one of the Lights’ new outreach initiatives: practice parties.

“It’s definitely a motivation, seeing kids, seeing adults, seeing the community so involved with a soccer team,” Alvarez said. “It’s a community that was hungry for a local soccer team.”

The Lights hosted approximately 800 fans over two days at Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex and is looking to re-engage locals after almost a month on the road. The team last played at Cashman Field on July 7, but it will host Rio Grande Valley FC at 8 p.m. Saturday.

“Everything looks good for Saturday night,” defender Miguel Garduno said.

To get fans out to training, the Lights held raffles, had players sign autographs and brought in-stadium entertainer DJ Ocho. The DJ, who also plays in the team’s locker room before games, provided the soundtrack to the club’s scrimmage Thursday in between applause for goals.

In addition the Lights put fans through drills with Alvarez, starter Ricardo Ferrino and goalkeeper coach Romilio Gomez after practice. That allowed Alvarez to connect with some of the players at his old high school, and scout which locals may have a shot at making the team one day.

“At a young age like that, I wouldn’t like to dive, it would hurt me,” Alvarez said. “But these guys are sliding all over the place. It’s really cool to see that.”

The Lights hope their efforts will keep their attendance at Cashman Field up as their season drags into its 21st week with 11 more to go. The team is averaging 7,426 fans per game this season, fifth-best in the USL, but it’s still searching to do more.

The club’s plans include mailers and a theme night for each of its three home games in August. Saturday is “Backpack Night,” and August 18 will be “UFC Night” featuring Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin. There will be fireworks after all three matches as well.

The Lights hope the extra pizzazz keep fans coming to the box office despite a 6-9-5 record and a lengthy layover between home games. After the turnout to two of their practices this week, coach Isidro Sanchez believes they’re off to a good start.

“It’s a lot of people,” Sanchez said. “Good work from the marketing team.”

