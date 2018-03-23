Lights FC/Soccer

Lights FC launches mobile app, Pink Scarf Initiative

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2018 - 5:13 pm
 

The Lights FC continued to make moves ahead of its home opener Saturday, launching a mobile app and announcing the start of its Pink Scarf Initiative on Thursday.

The app, which allows users to track news, statistics and more, also gives fans the ability to earn rewards from the Lights. It is called simply “Las Vegas Lights FC App” and is available on iTunes and Google Play.

The Pink Scarf Initiative involves the team acknowledging someone who has served the Las Vegas community before each home game. The Lights will recognize Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman before their home opener at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Lights FC/Soccer Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like