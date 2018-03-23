Lights FC launches mobile app, Pink Scarf Initiative

The Lights FC continued to make moves ahead of its home opener Saturday, launching a mobile app and announcing the start of its Pink Scarf Initiative on Thursday.

The Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team logo during an event to lay the first pieces of turf at Cashman Field to help transition the stadium from a baseball to a soccer venue, in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The app, which allows users to track news, statistics and more, also gives fans the ability to earn rewards from the Lights. It is called simply “Las Vegas Lights FC App” and is available on iTunes and Google Play.

PSA: The official Lights FC App has arrived. 👀📲 Available NOW on the Apple App Store & on Google Play. Search “LightsFC” to find the free app! pic.twitter.com/fwaI9mIN95 — Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) March 22, 2018

The Pink Scarf Initiative involves the team acknowledging someone who has served the Las Vegas community before each home game. The Lights will recognize Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman before their home opener at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

