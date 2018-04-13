Lights FC partner with marijuana dispensary

The Lights announced a partnership with Nuwu Cannabis Marketplace on Friday to become the first professional sports team in the U.S. to have a marijuana dispensary as a sponsor.

Las Vegas Lights FC fans cheer for their team against Reno 1868 FC during the second half of the United Soccer League game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. The game ended in a draw. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman with Las Vegas Lights FC mascot Cash the Soccer Rocker during the United Soccer League home opener game against Reno 1868 FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cash the Soccer Rocker, Lights FC defender Zak Drake, left, and goalkeeper Ricardo Ferrino, promote the team's rivalry game against Reno during Cash's promotional introduction at Red Rock Harley-Davidson in Las Vegas Friday, March 23, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Lights FC hashtag #LightItUp just got a whole new meaning.

The Lights on Friday became the first professional sports team in the U.S. to have a marijuana dispensary as a sponsor, announcing a partnership with Nuwu Cannabis Marketplace.

The team released a promotional video to go with the announcement that included mascot Cash the Soccer Rocker visiting the dispensary. Within two hours of its release, the video reached nearly 17,000 views.

We were going to wait till 4:20 pm, but we were just too excited 😏 We are proud to announce our partnership with @NuwuCannabis!

The first professional sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary. ONLY. IN. VEGAS. pic.twitter.com/ItGhT7a4vn — Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) April 13, 2018

“We love Las Vegas. We love Downtown Las Vegas. We’re not ashamed of where we’re from. We fully embrace it. Nuwu has invested all sorts of money and resources into growing Downtown,” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said. “It’s a traditional sports sponsorship. It’s in a completely regulated industry and this is part of the stigmatization of it.”

Cash even tweeted #LightItUp after the announcement, so it should be interesting to watch the mascot’s behavior at the team’s next home game at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.