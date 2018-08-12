Lights FC receives two suspensions in loss at Saint Louis FC

The Lights lost 4-1 on Saturday, their third loss of the season by three or more goals. Defenders Joel Huiqui and Miguel Garduno received suspensions in the loss.

Lights FC coach Isidro Sanchez said last weekend that his team plays better with a rope around its neck.

The noose just got tighter.

The Lights not only lost 4-1 Saturday at Saint Louis FC, a team near them in the Western Conference standings, but also will be short-handed for their next game. Defenders Joel Huiqui and Miguel Garduno received suspensions, and the team will have to adjust quickly before playing at Orange County SC on Wednesday.

“I have three days to convince my players that in order to be here in this league and on this team, you need both pride and love for yourself,” technical director Jose Luis Sanchez Sola said. “There is nothing in training or with our tactics to solve. It’s going to be about honor.”

The Lights (7-10-5) trailed almost the entire game, with Phanuel Kavita giving Saint Louis (8-6-8) the lead in the fourth minute. From there, the visitors were outpossessed (53.4 percent to 46.6), outshot (13-8) and outdueled on corner kicks (6-4).

Kadeem Dacres increased Saint Louis’ lead to 2-0 in the 14th minute with an impressive shot into the top corner of the net. The Lights responded four minutes later, with forward Samuel Ochoa earning a foul in the box and a penalty kick.

Forward Omar Salgado converted with his right foot for his second goal this season, but after that the team couldn’t generate anything in open play.

Instead, Kyle Greig restored Saint Louis’ two-goal lead before halftime with a chip over goalkeeper Ricardo Ferrino in the 41st minute. Things got worse for the Lights before they returned to the locker room, as Huiqui received his league-leading 11th yellow card.

Receiving 11 yellows results in an automatic two-game suspension by the United Soccer League, meaning the team’s captain won’t be on the field until at least Aug. 25.

Huiqui at least won’t be alone when he hears from the league this week, because Garduno also received a suspension. The defender received a red card in the 70th minute for a foul on the right sideline and will miss at least one game.

He could be punished further if the USL deems his foul to be “violent conduct.” No matter what, the Lights will be without three players Wednesday because of discipline issues, with midfielder Carlos Alvarez having one match left on his three-game suspension.

Saint Louis made sure Garduno’s red card didn’t go unpunished, as Michael Cox scored with a man advantage in the 88th minute to make it 4-1.

The loss was the Lights’ third by three or more goals and keeps them seven points out of a playoff berth.

