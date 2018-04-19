Lights FC releases ticket info for first US Open Cup match

Season-ticket holders get first dibs on seeing the Lights’ first game in the tournament at 7:30 p.m. May 16 at UNLV’s Peter Johann Soccer Field.

Season-ticket holders get first dibs to watch the Lights FC’s first-ever U.S. Open Cup game.

The Lights will host the winner of amateur club La Maquina FC and FC Tucson (Premier Development League) at 7:30 p.m. May 16 at UNLV’s Peter Johann Soccer Field in a tournament that features U.S.-based clubs from all levels.

Season-ticket holders will receive an email with a link to claim tickets for the match, and all tickets unclaimed by May 9 will be available to the public for $15 apiece.

The Lights are playing the game at UNLV because the Las Vegas 51s play May 15 at Cashman Field and the stadium wouldn’t be ready to host a soccer game within 24 hours.

The 105th U.S. Open Cup begins May 9 and features 94 American soccer teams battling it out to be the best in the country. The first round is all lower-level clubs, while 22 United Soccer League teams enter in round 2 and 20 Major League Soccer teams enter in round 4.

“The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is the greatest tournament in sports. Where else can a beer league team after multiple rounds of qualifying have the opportunity to ultimately compete against a professional soccer club?” Lights owner Brett Lashbrook said in a statement. “This is the movie ‘Hoosiers’ on steroids. Every year there are upsets and drama. The amateur clubs are gunning the beat the USL clubs. And USL clubs are gunning to beat MLS clubs. Simply put, our goal is to use this tournament to compete against and beat MLS clubs. Why not us?”

