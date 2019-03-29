Lights FC returns home for fourth match of season

Las Vegas Lights FC fans cheer at the start of a United Soccer League match against the Austin Bold FC at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Las Vegas Lights FC goalkeeper Thomas Olsen (1) catches the ball during the second half of a United Soccer League match at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Who: Lights FC (0-2-1) vs. Real Monarchs SLC (1-0-2)

What: United Soccer League regular-season match

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cashman Field

TV: KVCW-DT (Channel 12). Streaming: ESPN+. Radio: Spanish only, KENO (1460 AM)

Tickets: Starting at $15 each at LightsFC.com/Tix.

Promotion: Lights FC players will wear a special commemorative jersey designed with Vegas Golden Knights colors.

Lights FC outlook: The winless Lights have lost two consecutive matches and are tied for the worst record in the USL Western Conference after three matches. … This is the team’s second home match. … Gabe Robinson and Javan Torre have scored their only goals this season. The Lights lead the league with 52 shots taken in the first three matches. Both of their goals scored have come off set pieces.

Real Monarchs SLC outlook: The team is the minor league affiliate of Real Salt Lake. Real has not allowed a goal in its past two matches. It had a scoreless draw against El Paso and a 5-0 victory over LA Galaxy 2. Real is led by new head coach Martin Vasquez. … The Monarchs are tied for the best defense in the league after allowing one goal in three matches. They have a shutout streak of 189 minutes, led by goaltender David Ochoa. The 18 year-old has been named to the USL Team of the Week twice this season.