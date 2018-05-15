Miguel Garduno’s play proves sweet for Lights FC

Defender Miguel Garduno, who comes from a family of candy makers, is one of the main reasons the Lights have allowed multiple goals in only two games this season.

Las Vegas Lights defender Miguel Garduno (33). Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie *Age: 26 *Hometown: Mexico City, Mexico *Previous Club/Team: Venados FC (Mexico’s 2nd division) *Notable: Sports braces. Scored during the preseason.

Las Vegas Lights defender Miguel Garduno has the design for the away jersey painted on him by Skin City Body Painting at the Las Vegas Lights FC season kickoff party at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Lights FC defender Miguel Garduno is the rare 27-year-old who still sports braces, but with his background, it makes sense.

Proper dental hygiene has to be tough when you’re in a family of candy makers.

Garduno’s family owns three candy stores in Tijuana and in eight years has turned what was once a part-time hobby into a full-fledged business. He gets candy shipments every week to share with his teammates, reminding him of home as he’s finding a new one in the middle of the Lights’ back line.

“That reminds me of where I’m from and what my family does and what my dad used to do when he was alive,” Garduno said. “It’s an emotional thing for me, and I love it. I try to share some with everyone.”

The Lights will need Garduno to be at his best during a two-match week that starts with the team’s first U.S. Open Cup match against FC Tucson at 8 p.m. Wednesday at UNLV’s Peter Johann Soccer Field. The Lights then host the United Soccer League’s second-best offensive club, Real Monarchs SLC, at 8 p.m. Saturday at Cashman Field.

There’s been no reason to think the 6-foot-3-inch shutdown centerback, who is tied for third in the United Soccer League in clearances with 62, won’t be up to the task.

“Playing with him is great,” defender Marcello Alatorre said. “Him, also Marco (Cesar Jaime Jr.) and (Juan Herrera-Perla), they all have the same mentality, the same defensive warrior mentality.”

Garduno was an integral part of the Lights’ game plan the last time they played the Monarchs, a 0-0 draw April 30. He was tasked with shutting down playmaker Sebastian Velasquez, and despite the Lights going a man down early in the match, he largely held the midfielder quiet.

“He didn’t allow him to cut inside, took away his best move and shut them down,” Lights coach Isidro Sanchez said.

The team will need a similar performance from Garduno if it wants another result against the Monarchs. His play with fellow centerback Joel Huiqui is one reason the Lights have allowed multiple goals in just two games, and the tandem’s willingness to be aggressive is at the heart of the team’s tactics.

”If (our shape) is an arrow, the back part of the arrow needs to push everyone,” Sanchez said. “It’s important for Joel and Garduno to push. To compete in professional football nowadays, you need to be compact. You need to be together. If (they’re) stepping back, we’re going to be a long team.”

Garduno has proved more than willing to step up on the field and as a member of the Lights’ leadership group. Of course, it’s easier to get your teammates to listen when you have free candy.

“We’ve been improving a lot. We had one store, then two stores and now three stores,” Garduno said. “Maybe in the future we’ll be opening more stores. It’s been pretty good for everyone.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.