Palo Verde’s Olivia Packer wins Gatorade Player of the Year

Palo Verde senior Olivia Packer was named the 2017-18 Gatorade Nevada Girls Soccer Player of the Year, the company announced Monday.

Palo Verde's Olivia Packer, right, moves the ball past Centennial's Savannah Tarone, left, and Brooke Hawley (15) during a soccer game at Centennial High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Packer was named the Northwest League Offensive Player of the Year after posting 30 goals for the Panthers, and scored four goals in a 4-3 road victory against eventual state champion Bishop Gorman on Sept. 7. She helped Palo Verde reach the Sunset Region semifinals.

She was named to the All-State first team, and is the Pepperdine signee is the No. 65 recruit in the country, according to TopDrawerSoccer.com.

Packer is the first Palo Verde player to win the award since Lauren Kaskie in 2010-11. Fellow Panther Ashleigh Shoughro won in 2006-07.

