Sweden, England seize their World Cup moments — PHOTOS

England head coach Gareth Southgate, center, hugs Kieran Trippier after the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. England eliminates Colombia 4-3 on penalties after the game ends 1-1. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Switzerland's Manuel Akanji, rear, and Sweden's Marcus Berg challenge for the ball during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Switzerland's Valon Behrami, rear, and Sweden's Emil Forsberg challenge for the ball during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Switzerland's Johan Djourou, left, duels for the ball with Sweden's Marcus Berg during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, battles for the ball with Switzerland's Johan Djourou during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Sweden's Victor Lindelof, left, heads for the ball with Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman, left, and England head coach Gareth Southgate, right, comfort Colombia's Mateus Uribe after the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Colombian fans watch an outdoor live telecast of the 2018 soccer World Cup match between Colombia and England, in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. England won the match in a penalty shootout and advanced to the quarter finals. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Colombia players react after the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. England eliminates Colombia 4-3 on penalties after the game ends 1-1. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

England's Harry Kane tries to control the ball during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

MOSCOW — Even in the World Cup, a moment can change a match completely. Witness the way the round of 16 wrapped up Wednesday. Sweden and Switzerland were well into the second half of a grinding game in which both defense-minded sides looked content to slug it out and head to penalties. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Emil Forsberg tried a straight-ahead shot from 20 yards, Manuel Akanji stuck out a foot to stop it and deflected it into the net. Like that, Sweden had a lead it wouldn’t give up and a berth in the quarterfinals.

England had a similar 1-0 win over Colombia all sewn up in the late game, scratching out the lead on a Harry Kane penalty kick. Then Yerry Mina rose above the crowd and buried a header off a corner kick deep in injury time, and suddenly a Colombia win started to seem inevitable. The momentum had swung the other way, and England’s miserable history in shootouts came rushing back to mind. It did indeed come to penalties, but this time, it was England’s moment.