Zlatan Ibrahimovic to remain with LA Galaxy

A person with knowledge of the deal confirmed the 37-year-old striker will play next season for the Major League Soccer team. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Galaxy had not yet formally announced it.

In this April 28, 2018, file photo, LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic kicks the ball into the goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Red Bulls, in Carson, Calif. The goal was later disallowed. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is staying with the LA Galaxy.

A person with knowledge of the deal confirmed the 37-year-old striker will play next season for the Major League Soccer team. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Galaxy had not yet formally announced it.

Ibrahimovic had 22 goals in 27 games last season, his first with the team. He dropped a video on social media Monday morning with the words, “MLZ I’m not done with you yet.”

MLZ Im not done with you yet pic.twitter.com/1F68siOV16 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 17, 2018

There had been persistent rumors linking him to European clubs, including one of his former teams, AC Milan, but Milan confirmed last week that a deal for a loan could not be struck.

Ibrahimovic was named the MLS Newcomer of the Year, beating out D.C. United’s Wayne Rooney. He came to the Galaxy from Manchester United, where he played for two seasons.