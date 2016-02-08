Manziel hit ex-girlfriend hard enough to rupture her eardrum, attorney says

Colleen Crowley, the ex-girlfriend of Johnny Manziel, was hit so hard by the embattled quarterback that she suffered a ruptured left eardrum, her attorney told a Dallas television station on Monday.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel watches a Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks basketball game in Cleveland, Ohio, in this file photo taken October 17, 2014. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports/Files

Attorney Kathy Kinser told KXAS that Crowley can’t currently hear out of the left ear.

Manziel is being investigated on allegations of domestic violence due to the incident that occurred in the early-morning hours of Jan. 30.

Crowley won a protective order against Manziel last week.

In her affidavit, Crowley said Manziel punched her in the left ear during the incident and ruptured her eardrum.

“They expect it to heal, but it will take a while,” Kinser told the television station.

Manziel told TMZ that the assault didn’t happen.

Crowley’s affidavit states that Manziel dragged her down steps to the exit of a hotel. She said she pleaded with a valet for help — “Please don’t let him take me. I’m scared for my life!”

The Cleveland Browns have already announced they plan to part ways with Manziel, who has been a constant distraction during two seasons with the team. The Browns plan to release Manziel in March.

“We’ve been clear about expectations for our players on and off the field,” Browns executive vice president for football operations Sashi Brown said last week. “Johnny’s continual involvement in incidents that run counter to those expectations undermines the hard work of his teammates and the reputation of our organization. His status with our team will be addressed when permitted by league rules. We will have no further comment at this time.”