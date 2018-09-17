After 3-year hiatus, MMA fighter John Heath returns to competition

After spending three years sidelined due to an ACL injury, MMA middleweight John Heath talks about his return to fighting.

The last time John Heath stepped into an MMA cage was April 2015. A middleweight competitor who had won back-to-back bouts, Heath suffered an ACL injury that would set him back for three years.

Now ready to get back into the fold, the 35-year-old Las Vegas-based fighter discussed what it takes to come back from such a long hiatus and how he managed to find a bout.

He’ll face Shedrick Goodridge at Maverick MMA 9 on Sept. 22 in Pennsylvania.

