MMA UFC

After 3-year hiatus, MMA fighter John Heath returns to competition

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2018 - 2:04 pm
 

After spending three years sidelined due to an ACL injury, MMA middleweight John Heath talks about his return to fighting.

The last time John Heath stepped into an MMA cage was April 2015. A middleweight competitor who had won back-to-back bouts, Heath suffered an ACL injury that would set him back for three years.

Now ready to get back into the fold, the 35-year-old Las Vegas-based fighter discussed what it takes to come back from such a long hiatus and how he managed to find a bout.

He’ll face Shedrick Goodridge at Maverick MMA 9 on Sept. 22 in Pennsylvania.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering The Cage: UFC 227 Recap
Heidi Fang, Adam Hill and Gilbert Manzano recap UFC 227 including Demetrious Johnson losing his flyweight title to Henry Cejudo.
Covering The Cage: Ufc 226 Co - Main And Main Event Recap.
Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang recap UFC 226 co-main and main events.
Covering the Cage: Cormier defeats Miocic in UFC 226
Covering the Cage hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill recap UFC 226 and the possibility of a Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier bout.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like