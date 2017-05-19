ad-fullscreen
Amanda Nunes explains why she won’t fight Cris Cyborg — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2017 - 8:38 pm
 

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is interested in moving up to 145 pounds soon. But she says she’d rather face the division’s current champion Germaine de Randamie instead of Cris “Cyborg” Justino.

In this interview, she explains why she doesn’t want to fight Cyborg.

Nunes is slated to defend her title against Valentina Shevchenko on July 8 at UFC 213. Shevchenko will look to avenge her loss to Nunes. She dropped a decision to the champ last March at UFC 196.

Check out the video above.

