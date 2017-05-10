Average Joes begin 22-week Wimp 2 Warrior MMA camp — VIDEO

Wimp 2 Warrior is a training program designed to help people lose weight while training in MMA. Las Vegas’ Syndicate MMA is the home of the Wimp 2 Warrior camp.

The participants are average, everyday people who want to get in shape and learn mixed martial arts. At the end of the 22-week training session, the competitors can opt to fight in an amateur MMA bout.

The program is led by professional MMA fighter Jessy Clark. She hopes those training will also build self-confidence and have a new perspective on what professional fighters put themselves through to compete during the intensive camp.

Here’s a look at the tryout process and what the competitors have encountered in their experience through the first month of the program.

