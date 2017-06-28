ad-fullscreen
Brad Tavares on challenging Elias Theodorou, and his confidence coming into the TUF 25 Finale — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2017 - 7:53 pm
 

UFC middleweight Brad Tavares has alternated between the win and loss column in his past four fights. But the Hawaiian native says that come July 7 at the TUF 25 Finale, he’ll get a new win streak going.

The Las Vegas-based fighter training out of Xtreme Couture says he’s confident that he’ll come out victorious over his next opponent, Elias Theodorou. Tavares even took to social media to dare to Theodorou to do something crazy if he loses.

Tavares is coming off of a win over Caio Magalhaes in his last outing, while Theodorou has won two in a row.

The Ultimate Fighter season 25 finale will take place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena as part of the UFC’s International Fight Week.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 

MMA UFC Video
