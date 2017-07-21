Combate Clasico fighters proud to be centerstage when promotion airs on ESPN

Las Vegas-based fighters Kyra Batara and Joey Ruquet will both compete on the card.

Kyra Batara: 'I have some secret weapons going into this fight.' (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas-based fighter Kyra Batara will compete on Combate America's "Combate Clasico" card, the promotion's first to air on ESPN platforms on July 27. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas-based fighter Joey Ruquet will compete on Combate America's "Combate Clasico" card, the promotion's first to air on ESPN platforms on July 27. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Combate America’s “Combate Clasico” mixed martial arts event will take place on July 27th in Miami at the Mana Wynwood venue.

Batara, an MMA atomweight, will face rival Vanesa Rico in the co-main event. The two were slated to fight six months ago, but Batara failed to make weight and their showdown was rescheduled.

Ruquet, a 4-1 bantamweight, will confront another rising prospect in Vinney Pantaleon (1-1).

For the first time, the promotion will also be live streamed on ESPN 3, in addition to airing on ESPN Latinamerica, TV Azteca, Azteca America and The Fight Network. Both fighters discuss their rise and how proud they are to be a part of a historical event for the promotion.

The main event will feature a catchweight (160-pounds) tilt between Tommy Aaron and Javier Fuentes.

