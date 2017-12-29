Condit talks comeback, Calvillo says Esparza can’t hold her down — VIDEOS

At UFC 219 media day, Carlos Condit says he’s come further in the sport than he ever imagined and explains why he chose to make a comeback after contemplating retirement.

UFC welterweight Carlos Condit and rising strawweight fighter Cynthia Calvillo spoke to coveringthecage.com about their upcoming bouts.

Condit, 33, will return from a 16-month hiatus to face Neil Magny in a welterweight showdown at UFC 219. After being submitted by Demian Maia last August, the Albuquerque-based fighter contemplated retirement. In an interview at media day, he explained why he decided to make a comeback now.

Meanwhile, Dec. 30 will mark the fifth time Cynthia Calvillo has competed in 2017. The Team Alpha Male fighter will face former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

Still undefeated at 6-0, Calvillo discussed her rise with the UFC and why she thinks Esparza won’t be able to get into her comfort zone when they do battle.

UFC 219 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 30. UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino will go toe-to-toe with former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm in the main event.

