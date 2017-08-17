Conor McGregor says he’ll earn the boxing world’s respect on Aug. 26 — VIDEO

On a conference call ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor said he feels “discarded” by the boxing world. McGregor says he plans to earn their respect come August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor spoke on a conference call Wednesday to promote his fight with Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor talked about being written off by the boxing world and how he intends to prove them wrong.

He also addressed the jokes being made on social media about his style of training he put on display last week at the UFC Performance Institute, gave his thoughts on former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi wanting to fight him, and explained why he still feels like the UFC featherweight champion and his intention to return and reign over the lightweight division.

