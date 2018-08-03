Conor McGregor to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas

The former two-division champion will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight belt in the main event of UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, Conor McGregor leaves the octagon with his title belts after knocking out Eddie Alvarez during a lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden in New York. McGregor’s run as UFC lightweight champion is set to end. The long-expected move that McGregor would lose his 155-belt was officially announced by UFC President Dana White at a press conference for Saturday's pay-per-view card at Barclays Center. McGregor has not fought for UFC since he won the 155-pound title at UFC 205 in November 2016. McGregor last fought at all in a boxing match he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

LOS ANGELES — UFC superstar Conor McGregor was arrested and prosecuted in New York for trying to attack lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on a bus in April.

He’ll get paid a whole lot of money to finally get his hands on Nurmagomedov in the cage in October.

McGregor will challenge Nurmagomedov for the belt at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 6, the organization announced at a news conference at Orpheum Theater on Friday.

It will be McGregor’s first mixed martial arts bout since he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016. His only competitive fight since then was a loss to Floyd Mayweather in his professional boxing debut in August 2017.

Nurmagomedov captured the lightweight title that had been stripped from McGregor just days after the chaotic incident in the bowels of Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He was the intended target of McGregor’s rage after Nurmagomedov had confronted one of McGregor’s friends in a hotel lobby.

McGregor pled guilty to a single misdemeanor charge and avoided jail time, clearing the way for his return to action.

