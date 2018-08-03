MMA UFC

Conor McGregor to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2018 - 2:26 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — UFC superstar Conor McGregor was arrested and prosecuted in New York for trying to attack lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on a bus in April.

He’ll get paid a whole lot of money to finally get his hands on Nurmagomedov in the cage in October.

McGregor will challenge Nurmagomedov for the belt at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 6, the organization announced at a news conference at Orpheum Theater on Friday.

It will be McGregor’s first mixed martial arts bout since he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016. His only competitive fight since then was a loss to Floyd Mayweather in his professional boxing debut in August 2017.

Nurmagomedov captured the lightweight title that had been stripped from McGregor just days after the chaotic incident in the bowels of Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He was the intended target of McGregor’s rage after Nurmagomedov had confronted one of McGregor’s friends in a hotel lobby.

McGregor pled guilty to a single misdemeanor charge and avoided jail time, clearing the way for his return to action.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

