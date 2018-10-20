MMA UFC

Cormier respects Lewis’ path to the title, talks Lesnar, Jones fights — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2018 - 6:08 pm
 

Ahead of fighting Derrick Lewis on Nov. 3 in New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden, two-division champion Daniel Cormier reflected on the hard path that led his opponent to a heavyweight title shot and gave his thoughts on what Lewis was able to accomplish since being imprisoned.

Cormier, 39, also told reporters about his hopes to fight Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar before hanging up his gloves.

The light heavyweight and heavyweight title holder also said he’s going to take a shot at announcing in the WWE.

