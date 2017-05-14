Correia says Holm hasn’t lived up to the hype — VIDEO

Correia says Holm hasn't lived up to the hype (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm rose to stardom when she defeated Ronda Rousey at UFC 193. In her next outing, she lost the title to Miesha Tate.

Since then, Holm has struggled to rebound into the win column. In all, she’s lost three straight fights, including a bid for the inaugural women’s featherweight belt to Germaine de Randamie.

At a press conference to promote her return to bantamweight at UFC Fight Night 111, her opponent Bethe Correia said Holm isn’t as good of an athlete as she is made out to be.

