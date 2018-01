Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang talk to Shane Krutchen about his upcoming Bellator fight.

Covering the Cage: Bellator's Shane Krutchen talks upcoming fight vs. Aaron Pico (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang talk to Shane Krutchen about his upcoming Bellator fight.

The pair also talks about UFC Fight Night 124 and previews UFC 220.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.