Covering the Cage: Conor McGregor apologizes

Review-Journal reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang discuss Conor McGregor apologizing on Instagram for jumping in the cage and shoving a referee at Bellator 187.

The pair also recaps Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier, previews Fabricio Werdum vs. Marcin Tybura and talks about Michael Bisping stepping up on less than 30 days notice to fight Kelvin Gastelum in China.

