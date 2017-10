Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday for their weekly UFC and MMA update on the Covering the Cage Facebook page.

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday for their weekly UFC and MMA update on the Covering the Cage Facebook page.

This week the pair discuss the upcoming UFC 217 event that takes place on Saturday, Nov. 4: Michael Bisping vs. Georges St—Pierre.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.