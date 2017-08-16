Covering The Cage: Mayweather-McGregor media days, Frank Mir to Bellator

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday for their weekly UFC and MMA update on the Covering The Cage Facebook page.
This week’s topics included a recap of last week’s media days for Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor ahead of their megabout at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26. The pair also talked about Frank Mir signing with Bellator.
Check out the full video above.
