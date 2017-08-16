ad-fullscreen
Covering The Cage: Mayweather-McGregor media days, Frank Mir to Bellator

August 15, 2017 - 7:46 pm
 

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday for their weekly UFC and MMA update on the Covering The Cage Facebook page.

This week’s topics included a recap of last week’s media days for Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor ahead of their megabout at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26. The pair also talked about Frank Mir signing with Bellator.

Check out the full video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

