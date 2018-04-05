Covering the Cage preview and picks for UFC 223

Review-Journal MMA reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang preview and give their picks for the main event and co-main event of UFC 223 taking place in Brooklyn, New York on Apr. 7.

Review-Journal MMA reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang give their picks for the main event and co-main event of UFC 223 taking place in Brooklyn, New York, and also breakdown what to expect in those fights.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will look to become just the second fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold two belts when he takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event. The two will vie for the undisputed lightweight belt on Apr. 7 at the Barclays Center.

A rematch for the strawweight title will serve as the co-main event when current champion Rose Namajunas puts her belt on the line against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.