Covering The Cage: Urijah Faber on retirement, Mayweather-McGregor fight week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2017 - 4:51 pm
 

Review-Journal sports reporter Adam Hill and videographer Heidi Fang returned Tuesday for their weekly UFC and MMA update on the Covering The Cage Facebook page.

This week the pair welcomed UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber to talk about life as a retired fighter.

The Covering The Cage crew also previewed the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor megafight. Mayweather and McGregor step in the ring on Saturday.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

