Curtis Blaydes says it’s surreal to face Mark Hunt at UFC 221 — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2018 - 6:00 pm
 

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes is unbeaten through his last four fights. His loss to Francis Ngannou in his promotional debut remains his only career setback.

On Feb. 11, Blaydes faces a veteran of the sport in Mark Hunt. Blaydes spoke about the step-up in competition, why he’s not looking forward to traveling to Australia for the bout and what this matchup means to his career.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

