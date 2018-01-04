Curtis Blaydes says it’s surreal to face Mark Hunt at UFC 221 — VIDEO

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes is unbeaten through his last four fights. His loss to Francis Ngannou in his promotional debut remains his only career setback.
On Feb. 11, Blaydes faces a veteran of the sport in Mark Hunt. Blaydes spoke about the step-up in competition, why he’s not looking forward to traveling to Australia for the bout and what this matchup means to his career.
