Dana White says Mayweather-McGregor will go over 4.9M PPV buys — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2017 - 9:23 pm
 

According to the Bovada sports book, the over/under on pay-per-view buys for the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor card is set at 4.99 million.

On a conference call leading up to the Aug. 26 boxing match in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White said he fully expects the card to hit the over (minus-210). The under is currently at plus-150.

White also talked about what makes McGregor such a unique fighter to deal with on all levels.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.

 

