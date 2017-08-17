Dana White says Mayweather-McGregor will go over 4.9M PPV buys — VIDEO

UFC president Dana White believes that Mayweather-McGregor will sell over 4.9 million pay-per-view buys, a number he said on a conference call was set in the Las Vegas books.

According to the Bovada sports book, the over/under on pay-per-view buys for the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor card is set at 4.99 million.

On a conference call leading up to the Aug. 26 boxing match in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White said he fully expects the card to hit the over (minus-210). The under is currently at plus-150.

White also talked about what makes McGregor such a unique fighter to deal with on all levels.

