MMA UFC

Dana White talks Contender Series Mexico, Las Vegas gym plans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2018 - 11:22 am
 

UFC president Dana White has hosted three seasons of his Contender Series in Las Vegas at the Ultimate Fighter gym which is now permanently closed.

Following the filming of Dana White’s Contender Series Brazil, the first of the international version of the show, White spoke about holding a series for Mexican competitors next. He also explained why the show may have to tape in Mexico.

The UFC president also discussed where the promotion’s new state-of-the-art gym will be built in Las Vegas and when it may open. The gym will be the new home for Contender Series’ fights as well as where other future events take place.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

