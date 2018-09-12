Dana White talks Contender Series Mexico, Las Vegas gym plans

UFC president Dana White has hosted three seasons of his Contender Series in Las Vegas at the Ultimate Fighter gym which is now permanently closed.

Following the filming of Dana White's Contender Series Brazil, the UFC president spoke about the next international version that's planned and discussed where and when the promotion's new gym will be built in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Following the filming of Dana White’s Contender Series Brazil, the first of the international version of the show, White spoke about holding a series for Mexican competitors next. He also explained why the show may have to tape in Mexico.

The UFC president also discussed where the promotion’s new state-of-the-art gym will be built in Las Vegas and when it may open. The gym will be the new home for Contender Series’ fights as well as where other future events take place.

