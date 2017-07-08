Dillashaw says he’ll wait to face Garbrandt next — VIDEO

Despite talk about going to 125-division, former UFC bantamweight champion will wait to face rival Cody Garbrandt next for the 135-pound division belt.

Dillashaw says he'll wait to fight Garbrandt next (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Garbrandt is currently recovering from a back injury. There’s no slated time for when the fight may happen, but Dillashaw says he’s hoping for sooner than later.

The pair coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter’s 25th season and locked horns several times on the show.

