Dillashaw says he’ll wait to face Garbrandt next — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2017 - 10:02 pm
 

Despite talk about going to 125-division, former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will wait to face rival Cody Garbrandt next for the 135-pound division belt.

Garbrandt is currently recovering from a back injury. There’s no slated time for when the fight may happen, but Dillashaw says he’s hoping for sooner than later.

The pair coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter’s 25th season and locked horns several times on the show.

Check out the video above.

Follow Heidi Fang on Twitter @HeidiFang. Contact at hfang@reviewjournal.com

 

