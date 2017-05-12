Dos Santos visualizes himself being crowned UFC heavyweight champ — VIDEO

Junior dos Santos: "I can see myself wearing that belt already." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UFC heavyweight Junior dos Santos points at fans during the UFC 211 open workouts at the Mohler MMA gym in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday, May 11, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

During UFC 211 fight week, Junior dos Santos has made it clear that he’s not the same fighter he was in the past.

Losing the UFC heavyweight title and having a son has made him rethink his priorities. “Cigano” says that he’s a more mature, more focused fighter with only one goal – to get his belt back.

Junior dos Santos will vie for the championship against Stipe Miocic in UFC 211’s main event on pay-per-view. The fight card will emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13.

