Dos Santos visualizes himself being crowned UFC heavyweight champ — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2017 - 8:10 pm
 

During UFC 211 fight week, Junior dos Santos has made it clear that he’s not the same fighter he was in the past.

Losing the UFC heavyweight title and having a son has made him rethink his priorities. “Cigano” says that he’s a more mature, more focused fighter with only one goal – to get his belt back.

Junior dos Santos will vie for the championship against Stipe Miocic in UFC 211’s main event on pay-per-view. The fight card will emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

