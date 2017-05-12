Dos Santos visualizes himself being crowned UFC heavyweight champ — VIDEO

During UFC 211 fight week, Junior dos Santos has made it clear that he’s not the same fighter he was in the past.
Losing the UFC heavyweight title and having a son has made him rethink his priorities. “Cigano” says that he’s a more mature, more focused fighter with only one goal – to get his belt back.
Junior dos Santos will vie for the championship against Stipe Miocic in UFC 211’s main event on pay-per-view. The fight card will emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13.
Check out the video above.
Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.