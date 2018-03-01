Forrest Griffin and Joseph Benavidez preview UFC 222

UFC flyweight Joseph Benavidez and UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin talked about UFC 222 during an event at the Toshiba Plaza to promote a massive sports weekend, which includes NASCAR, college basketball and rugby, in Las Vegas.

Benavidez also spoke about his recently announced fight against Sergio Pettis and his return to the octagon after having surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Griffin addressed his upcoming induction to the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

UFC 222 will be held at T-Mobile Arena on March 3 and will be headlined by women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino. who will put her belt on the line against promotional newcomer Yana Kunitskaya. The co-main event is a title eliminator pitting top-ranked featherweights Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega against each other.

