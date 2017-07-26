Geoff Neal, Karl Roberson score UFC contracts at Dana White’s Contender Series

Geoff Neal and Karl Roberson landed contracts during week three of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series in Las Vegas.

It took only 15 seconds for Karl Roberson to dispose of Ryan Spann on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. Brutal elbows led to the finish, which proved to be impressive enough to earn a contract.

UFC middleweight Geoff Neal, who fought at Dana White's Contender Series on just 11 days notice, talks about getting signed to the UFC, leaving his job to compete and is also expecting his first child.

Two contracts were awarded during week three of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series in Las Vegas.

Geoff Neal, a Legacy Fighting Alliance alum, scored a first-round knockout over Chase Waldon. Neal came in as a late replacement for Gabriel Checco just 11 days removed from another first-round knockout win at LFA 16.

It took only 15 seconds for Karl Roberson to dispose of Ryan Spann. Brutal elbows led to the finish, which proved to be impressive enough to earn a contract.

Though Roberson fought at light heavyweight on the Contender Series, UFC president Dana White has already asked him to move to middleweight. The New Jersey-based fighter agreed to those terms and hopes to compete on the next fight card in New York.

Check out the video above.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter at @HeidiFang.