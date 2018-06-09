MMA UFC

Here’s a preview and picks for UFC 225 in Chicago

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2018 - 7:39 pm
 
Updated June 8, 2018 - 7:48 pm

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC 225 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, with picks from the Review-Journal’s Adam Hill and Heidi Fang:

Robert Whittaker (20-4) vs. Yoel Romero (13-2)

Class: Middleweights

Line: Whittaker -240

Storyline: This was supposed to be a rematch for Whittaker’s middleweight belt, but Romero failed to make weight Friday so the title is no longer on the line. Whittaker won a close fight in the first meeting in July despite Romero injuring Whittaker’s knee early with a kick. The champion has not fought since that night, as he healed from the injury and then endured a case of staph infection. Romero is incredibly strong and a high-level athlete. He tends to get a bit less dangerous as the fight wears on, though he has recorded a few late stoppages. A big question could be how much the weight cut affected Romero.

Hill’s pick: Romero by second-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Whittaker by decision

Rafael dos Anjos (28-9) vs. Colby Covington (13-1)

Class: For interim welterweight title

Line: Covington -130

Storyline: Covington has quickly become one of the UFC’s most hated fighters. He is the real-life personification of an anonymous Twitter troll. Dos Anjos repeatedly has said that he looks forward to shutting up Covington. Dos Anjos has had issues with wrestlers, but he has looked comfortable and confident since moving up to 170 pounds from 155, where he was the champion. His experience in the spotlight could be a big edge against Covington, who is making a big step up. Look for dos Anjos to try to use leg kicks to wear Covington down early.

Hill’s pick: Dos Anjos by decision

Fang’s pick: Dos Anjos by third-round knockout

Holly Holm (11-4) vs. Megan Anderson (8-2)

Class: Women’s featherweights

Line: Holm -220

Storyline: Anderson will make her long-awaited UFC debut, but not against champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino as expected. Instead, the former Invicta champion will fight a former world boxing champion and former UFC women’s bantamweight champ. Holm has struggled with inconsistency since her knockout of Ronda Rousey in 2015. Anderson hasn’t fought since January 2017.

Hill’s pick: Holm by decision

Fang’s pick: Holm by second-round knockout

Andrei Arlovski (27-15, 1 No Contest) vs. Tai Tuivasa (7-0)

Class: Heavyweights

Line: Tuivasa -230

Storyline: Arlovski was the heavyweight champion in 2006. His career looked to be over, as he lost five straight fights, but he has won the past two to get a bout against an undefeated rising star. Tuivasa has knocked out all seven opponents in the first round, including two in the UFC. The former rugby player is big and quick for his size. He has all the makings of a future champion.

Hill’s pick: Tuivasa by first-round knockout

Fang’s pick: Tuivasa by third-round knockout

Phil “CM Punk” Brooks (0-1) vs. Mike Jackson (0-1)

Class: Welterweights

Line: Jackson -225

Storyline: Brooks, who fought in the WWE under the name “CM Punk,” is getting a second chance in the UFC. He made his debut in 2016, when he was smothered by newcomer Mickey Gall, who has proven to be far better than expected. Brooks will get another chance against Jackson, a part-time fighter who also lost his only pro fight to Gall. It’s difficult to judge either fighter by their performance against Gall, who easily handled both. Brooks also just went through an exhausting trial that he won this week when a jury ruled in his favor in a defamation case filed by a WWE doctor. He might be worn down or rejuvenated by the legal victory.

Hill’s pick: Brooks by decision

Fang’s pick: Jackson by second-round knockout

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering the Cage: Frank Mir interview
Adam Hill talks to Bellator MMA heavyweight Frank Mir about his upcoming fight.
Covering The Cage: Rose Namajunas Retains Title
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over Rose Namajunas retaining the Women's strawweight title.
Covering The Cage: Changes To UFC 223 Fight Card
Covering The Cage host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over changes to the UFC 223 fight card including Khabib Nurmagomedov's new opponent.
Covering The Cage: Conor McGregor Posted $50,000 Bail
Covering The Cage hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over Conor McGregor in facing three misdemeanor chargers and posting $50,000 bail.
Covering The Cage: Conor McGregor Court Appearance
Covering the Cage host Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the recent developments of Conor McGregor.
Covering The Cage Facebook Live - March 29,2018
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk UFC 223 live via. SKYPE with Ufc Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson on his main event clash with number 1 contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: Final Four
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA final four.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Sweet 16
Todd Dewey, Matt Holt and Kelly Stewart go over their picks for the NCAA March madness sweet 16.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA Midwest Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA midwest bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA South Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA South bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA East Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA east bracket.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NCAA West Bracket
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for the NCAA west bracket.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like