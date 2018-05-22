MMA UFC

Injury forces fighter out of rematch against Las Vegas’ Roy Nelson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2018 - 5:10 pm
 

Bellator’s historic event in London on Friday will proceed with a new headlining bout.

Heavyweight legend Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic suffered an injury and has been pulled from the main event of Bellator 200, where he was scheduled for a rematch against Las Vegan Roy Nelson at The SSA Arena.

The news was first reported Monday by The Telegraph. A middleweight title bout between Gegard Mousasi and champion Rafael Carvalho has been moved up to the main event for the card, which will air tape-delayed on Paramount.

Undefeated welterweight star Michael Page will face David Rickels in the co-main event.

The organization is seeking a replacement opponent for Nelson, who knocked out Filipovic at UFC 137 in 2011.

“LOOKING FOR A FIGHT LONDON!” Nelson posted on social media. “If you think you can beat me up, please hit up (Bellator officials).”

Friday’s rematch had been tabbed as an alternate bout for the organization’s heavyweight grand prix.

Filipovic, 43, last competed on Rizin’s New Year’s Eve event in Japan, knocking out Tsuyoshi Kosaka in the first round for his eighth consecutive win.

Maia not ready to retire

Welterweight grappling star Demian Maia suffered his third straight tough loss Saturday to fall well out of title contention. He’s not ready to start thinking about retirement, though.

“I still have three fights under my contract,” Maia said during the UFC Fight Night post-event news conference following his loss to Kamaru Usman in Santiago, Chile. “I want to do those three fights. It was short notice for this fight, I only prepared for three weeks. And actually, my last three fights were against wrestlers.

“My game plan is to take the fighters down, so it was tough fights. But I still have the will to finish my contract.”

Maia struggled to get Usman to the ground, going 0-for-15 on takedown attempts to extend his streak to 49 consecutive attempts over the last three fights without a successful takedown.

The 40-year-old may not be able to compete at the elite level in the welterweight division anymore, but he still has goals. Maia has 19 total wins in the UFC, just behind the 20 racked up by Michael Bisping, Georges St. Pierre and Donald Cerrone.

SHORT DESCRIPTION (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Usman hopes his victory is enough to finally earn him a title shot.

“I think I should fight for the belt next,” Usman said. “I just dominated (Maia) better than (champion) Tyron Woodley. Tyron ran from him the whole fight. Tyron threw, what, the fewest strikes in a championship fight ever? And I just went out and I dominated the guy from start to finish.

“Let’s be honest. Nobody in my division wants to fight me, because I am the hardest fight for anybody.”

UFC confirms Russia event

The UFC confirmed its first event in Russia will be a Fight Night card at Olympic Stadium in Moscow.

“Russia is a key part of UFC’s international expansion strategy,” UFC Senior Vice President of International and Content David Shaw said in a statement. “The demand from our fans to bring a live event to Russia has been overwhelming, and with the vast potential this market holds for us, we knew this was the perfect time to bring UFC Fight Night to Moscow.”

No fights for the event have been announced.

UFC supports legal gambling

The Las Vegas-based organization expressed support for last week’s Supreme Court decision allowing states to pass bills to legalize wagering on professional sports in a statement issued to the Review-Journal.

“UFC supports legalized, regulated sports betting, as we have seen firsthand in Nevada the success of well-regulated gaming,” the statement read. “We look forward to working with Congress and state legislatures to support policy that ensures the integrity of our sport and makes the best sense for our fans and our business.”

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Covering The Cage Videos
Covering the Cage: Frank Mir interview
Adam Hill talks to Bellator MMA heavyweight Frank Mir about his upcoming fight.
Covering The Cage: Rose Namajunas Retains Title
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over Rose Namajunas retaining the Women's strawweight title.
Covering The Cage: Changes To UFC 223 Fight Card
Covering The Cage host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over changes to the UFC 223 fight card including Khabib Nurmagomedov's new opponent.
Covering The Cage: Conor McGregor Posted $50,000 Bail
Covering The Cage hosts Heidi Fang and Adam Hill go over Conor McGregor in facing three misdemeanor chargers and posting $50,000 bail.
Covering The Cage: Conor McGregor Court Appearance
Covering the Cage host Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the recent developments of Conor McGregor.
Covering The Cage Facebook Live - March 29,2018
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang talk UFC 223 live via. SKYPE with Ufc Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson on his main event clash with number 1 contender Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Covering the Cage: UFC 222 recap
Adam Hill and Heidi Fang discuss UFC 222
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Recap
Covering The Cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the main card fights including Cris Cyborg keeping her title, Bryan Ortega's win over Frankie Edgar and Sean O'Malley fighting through an injury.
UFC 222: Fight Preview
Covering the cage hosts Adam Hill and Heidi Fang provide a preview for UFC 222 as well as their predictions.
Covering The Cage: UFC 222 Preview
Review-Journal reporters Adam Hill and Heidi Fang go over the top fights to watch for at UFC 222 including Cris Cyborg and Brian Ortega.
More in MMA UFC
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
MMA UFC Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like