Invicta’s Sarah Kaufman out to remind UFC she’s the fighter they need — VIDEO

Former UFC competitor Sarah Kaufman told reporters at UFC 219 when she headlines Invicta FC 27 on Jan. 18, she wants to remind the UFC that she’s the type of exciting fighter that they need in their bantamweight division.

Invicta's Kaufman out to remind the UFC that she's the bantamweight they need (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Women’s bantamweight fighter Sarah Kaufman thinks she could be on her way back to the UFC soon.

In 2015, Kaufman became a free agent and was not re-signed by UFC following two straight losses with the promotion. After a 15-month layoff, she returned to the cage and notched a unanimous decision over Jessica Rose Clark.

This December it was announced that she would face Pannie Kianzad in the main event of Invicta FC 27. Kaufman believes the UFC could give her a second chance if she puts on an explosive performance at the Jan. 18 event.

