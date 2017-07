TUF 25 competitor Johnny Nunez predicts who will win the TUF Redemption Finale between Jesse Taylor and Dhiego Lima. Nunez also gives his overall thoughts on his experience on the show.

Johnny Nunez talks about the last semifinal on TUF 25 between James Krause and Jesse Taylor. Nunez also talks about his run on the UFC reality series and what his overall experience was like.

With Taylor advancing to the finale, Nunez assesses why he makes for a great redemption story in the UFC.

Taylor will square off with Dhiego Lima in the TUF 25 Finale on July 7 at the T-Mobile Arena.

