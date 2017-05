Johnny Nunez reflects on his performance against James Krause on TUF 25 (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Johnny Nuñez (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Johnny Nuñez came on to this season of The Ultimate Fighter as a replacement for Hector Urbina who had failed to make weight.

Nuñez faced James Krause in the latest episode and was submitted.

In this video blog, Nuñez reflects on the fight and explains why he isn’t that disappointed in himself despite the loss.

Check out the video above.

