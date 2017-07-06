ad-fullscreen
Johnson says he’s ‘scared’ Gaethje won’t bring the fight to him — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2017 - 6:03 pm
 

UFC lightweight Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje will headline The Ultimate Fighter season 25 Finale at the T-Mobile Arena on July 7.

Despite Gaethje talking up a big war, Johnson suspects the undefeated fighter won’t be able to put his money where his mouth is once the cage door closes.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 

