Johnson says he’s ‘scared’ Gaethje won’t bring the fight to him — VIDEO

UFC lightweight Michael Johnson and Justin Gaethje will headline The Ultimate Fighter season 25 Finale at the T-Mobile Arena on July 7.

Johnson says he's "scared" Gaethje won't bring the fight to him (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Johnson talks about facing Justin Gaethje in the main event of the TUF 25 Finale on July 7. Though Gaethje is undefeated and has talked up a war, Johnson thinks he'll fall flat on fight night. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Despite Gaethje talking up a big war, Johnson suspects the undefeated fighter won’t be able to put his money where his mouth is once the cage door closes.

