MMA UFC

Jon Jones reclaims light heavyweight title at UFC 232

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2018 - 9:48 pm
 
Updated December 29, 2018 - 9:50 pm

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Jon Jones is once again the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Jones claimed the belt that was vacated by Daniel Cormier with a third-round knockout of Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC 232 at Staples Center on Saturday night.

It’s the third time Jones has claimed the belt, though his reign has ended each of the two previous times due to the title being stripped for transgressions outside the cage.

“This is a great feeling,” he said after earning the victory in his return from a 15-month suspension for a failed performce-enhancing drug suspension.

Jones methodically broke down Gustafsson in the first two rounds before scoring a takedown early in the third. He calmly worked to imrpove his position before delivering a series of punches and elbows to force the stoppage at 2:02.

In the other title fight on the card, Amanda Nunes became the first female fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold the belt in two divisions when she knocked out featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino to end a 20-fight winning streak that dated back to 2005.

Nunes, the bantamweight champion who was moving up in weight for the fight, came out swinging for the fences from the opening bell and landed several crushing right hands to end Justino’s reign in just 57 seconds.

Nunes now has wins over Justino, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHIllLVRJ on Twitter.

