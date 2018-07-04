MMA UFC

Justin Gaethje knows he’s in a must win situation — VIDEO

By Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2018 - 12:25 am
 

Former World Series of Fighting champion Justin Gaethje wants to make his way to the top of the UFC lightweight division. He said at the World MMA Awards on Tuesday that a win is imperative for him to achieve that goal.

Gaethje lost his last two bouts to Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez. He will look to rebound into the win column when he faces James Vick in the main event of UFC Fight Night 135 on Aug. 25.

