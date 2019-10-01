Kamaru Usman to defend title vs. Colby Covington at UFC 245

The welterweight title bout will be the main event for UFC 245 on Dec. 14 at T-Mobile Arena. Usman has won 14 straight fights, including 10 in the UFC.

Kamaru Usman, right, raises his hand in victory against Tyron Woodley in the welterweight title bout during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Usman won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Kamaru Usman kicks Tyron Woodley in the welterweight title bout during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Usman won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Kamaru Usman takes down Tyron Woodley in the welterweight title bout during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Usman won by unanimous decision. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A welterweight title bout between Colby Covington and champion Kamaru Usman is official as the main event for UFC 245 on Dec. 14 at T-Mobile Arena, the organization confirmed Tuesday.

The bout has been in the works for some time and becomes the third title fight on the card.

The defense will be Usman’s first since he won the belt with a unanimous decision over Tyron Woodley on March 2 at T-Mobile. He has won 14 straight fights, including 10 in the UFC.

Covington, who has seven straight wins, has become one of MMA’s most controversial figures through his trolling of opponents and outspoken support of President Donald Trump.

The matchup was expected to be booked for Madison Square Garden in New York in November, but the parties were unable to reach terms.

UFC 245 includes a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and champion Max Holloway, and a women’s bantamweight title fight between Germaine de Randamie and two-division champ Amanda Nunes.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.