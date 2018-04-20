Kevin Lee says fighting Barboza will come down to mental game

UFC lightweight Kevin Lee can’t wait to welcome Edson Barboza back to the octagon on Saturday.

Kevin Lee says fight against Barboza will come down to the mental game. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UFC lightweight Kevin Lee can’t wait to welcome Edson Barboza back to the octagon on Saturday. After his opponent’s one-sided loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Lee says he thinks he’s stronger mentally and can drag Barboza into deep waters.

Lee had his own 5-fight win streak snapped when he was submitted by Tony Ferguson at UFC 216. Despite the setback, Lee says he’s ready for the challenge. His hope is to get closer to a title shot with a win.

The Las Vegas-based fighter also discussed the need for a 165-pound division and how he altered his training after the passing of his former head coach Robert Follis.

Though Lee weighed in one pound heavy for the lightweight contest on Friday morning, the UFC Fight Night 128 main event on Apr. 21 will go on as planned in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

