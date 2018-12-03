MMA UFC

Las Vegan Joey Ruquet joins Copa Combate tournament

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2018 - 9:57 am
 

MMA fighter Joey Ruquet recently received news that he would replace Gaston Reyno in the Combate Americas’ Copa Combate tournament, a one night, 8-man featherweight tournament. The winner of the tournament will receive $100,000 in prize money.

Ruquet, who competes out of Las Vegas, was originally an alternate for the tournament. He got the call to compete when Reyno was forced to bow out due to a staph infection.

The event will air live on DAZN, Univision and Univision Deportes Network (UDN) on Friday, Dec. 7 from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HeidiFang on Twitter.

