Las Vegas-based fighters aim to stand out at UFC 226

A pair of Las Vegas-based fighters will look to make waves at UFC 226.

Las Vegan and UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree says he hopes to give the fans a show when he collides with decorated kickboxing standout Gokhan Saki at UFC 226 on July 7. Their matchup will kick off the action on the pay-per-view main card.

On the early preliminary card, Xtreme Couture’s Emily Whitmire will look for her first promotional win when she takes on Jamie Moyle. Moyle formerly trained at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas before making her new home base in Sacramento, Calif., with Team Alpha Male.

Whitmire lost her UFC debut in Dec. 2017 and then lost her coach Robert Follis just weeks later. The strawweight fighter said she wants to honor his memory when she competes at UFC 226.

