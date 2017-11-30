Las Vegas’ Roxanne Modafferi in ‘TUF’ title bout after Sijara Eubanks pulled

Las Vegan Roxanne Modafferi will replace Sijara Eubanks in the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight title bout on Friday’s “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 26 Finale card at Park Theater inside Monte Carlo.

Ultimate Fighter 26 finalist Sijara Eubanks answers questions from reporters at the TUF 26 Finale media day at the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC flyweight Roxanne Modafferi on the scale at the TUF 26 Finale official weigh-ins at the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UFC flyweight title contender Nicco Montano on the scale at the TUF 26 Finale official weigh-ins at the Monte Carlo hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Long shot Sijara Eubanks powered her way through the tournament to earn an unexpected shot to become the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion on this season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

The scale proved to be the one opponent she couldn’t overcome.

Eubanks didn’t make it to weigh-ins during the allotted two-hour window Thursday morning and has been pulled from the Season 26 title bout against Nicco Montano on Friday night’s card at Park Theater inside Monte Carlo.

Las Vegan Roxanne Modafferi will replace Eubanks in the main event and fight Montano to determine the organization’s first 125-pound female champion.

A UFC official told the Review-Journal that Eubanks was hospitalized Thursday morning.

“First of all, I’m a champion,” she posted to Instagram on Thursday afternoon. “Point blank. I will be UFC champion, but it’s God’s will that it won’t be Friday night.”

The struggle to make weight was nothing new for Eubanks, as it was a recurring storyline on the reality show.

At one point during the season, Eubanks had to cut off some of her hair to hit the mark for a weigh-in.

“I’m a gangster and I’ve cut more weight than most male fighters, and unfortunately there were some miscalculations this cut, no excuses, I worked my ass off and went out on my shield,” she wrote. “I was hospitalized early this morning for kidney failure but best believe I’ma be right back training and right back after that belt. This game is full of ups and downs, true champs know that and bounce back. Nicco and Roxanne I’m sure will have a great fight, and best wishes to both those ladies. True class, those two. Nothing changes, I’m still the queen and I will claim my throne.”

Modafferi, the top seed in the tournament, had won four of her past five fights under the Invicta banner before the show. She had been scheduled for a rematch with fellow semifinalist Barb Honchak on Friday’s card.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.