Lee doesn’t want to give ‘cokehead’ McGregor too much press — VIDEO

UFC lightweight Kevin Lee weighed in on former lightweight champion Conor McGregor attacking a fighter bus during UFC 223 media day last week. Lee said he didn’t want to give that ‘cokehead’ too much press.

During Tuesday’s media day in Las Vegas, UFC lightweight Kevin Lee weighed in on former lightweight champion Conor McGregor attacking a fighter bus during UFC 223 media day last week. Lee said he didn’t want to give that ‘cokehead’ too much press.

Lee also said “The Notorious” is playing a dangerous game trying to be a gangster and thinks some of his actions are a result of frustration.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.