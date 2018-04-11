MMA UFC

Lee doesn’t want to give ‘cokehead’ McGregor too much press — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2018 - 7:13 pm
 

During Tuesday’s media day in Las Vegas, UFC lightweight Kevin Lee weighed in on former lightweight champion Conor McGregor attacking a fighter bus during UFC 223 media day last week. Lee said he didn’t want to give that ‘cokehead’ too much press.

Lee also said “The Notorious” is playing a dangerous game trying to be a gangster and thinks some of his actions are a result of frustration.

Check out the video above.

More MMA: Follow all of our MMA and UFC coverage online at CoveringTheCage.com and @CoveringTheCage on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter @HeidiFang.

