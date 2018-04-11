Lee doesn’t want to give ‘cokehead’ McGregor too much press — VIDEO

During Tuesday’s media day in Las Vegas, UFC lightweight Kevin Lee weighed in on former lightweight champion Conor McGregor attacking a fighter bus during UFC 223 media day last week. Lee said he didn’t want to give that ‘cokehead’ too much press.
Lee also said “The Notorious” is playing a dangerous game trying to be a gangster and thinks some of his actions are a result of frustration.
